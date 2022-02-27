By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The Hays Bald Eagles aren't the only ones in Pittsburgh on egg-watch!
An egg could be seen in the nest near the U.S. Steel Plant on the live camera.

On Sunday, as mom was repositioning in the nest, she gave us a better view of the first egg!
