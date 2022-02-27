ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — A fire broke out at a West Virginia school for deaf and blind students, but no one was in the building that burned.

The early Saturday morning fire on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney destroyed the school’s administration building. No students or faculty were in the building and no one was hurt, according to the state Department of Education.

The building dated back to the 1800s and housed historic artifacts and the school superintendent’s residence.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of this iconic building but are grateful no one was hurt and there were no additional losses,” state Board of Education president Miller Hall said in a media release.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal is investigating. The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)