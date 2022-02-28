BERWIND, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died Monday in an accident in southern West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources' Berwind Mine in McDowell County, Justice said in a news release. Hively had 20 years of underground mining experience.
Ramaco Resources is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
It's the fourth reported fatality at a U.S. mine this year. West Virginia had two of those deaths and the others were in Indiana and Kentucky.
