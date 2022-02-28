IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to shooting another man to death in the parking lot of a motel in Robinson Township.

Jaquay Murray pleaded guilty to one count of third degree murder and two firearms violations in Christopher Langham’s death.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Langham was found dead in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in June of 2020. Police said Langham was invited into a room and Murray came out of the bathroom with a gun, shooting as Langham tried to leave. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Murray tried to run away but was arrested later.

(Photo Credit: Nicole Ford)

In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the charge of tampering and agreed to a sentence of 18 to 42 years in jail, which will be formally imposed on March 29.