By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.
Police said Angie Herrera left her house on Grandview Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.
She's described as 5-foot-tall, and according to police, she speaks broken English.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.