PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Sunny skies will be prevalent today throughout the Pittsburgh area with high temperatures in the 40’s!

ALERT: None

AWARE: Flood advisory for the Ohio river at the Point (Downtown Pittsburgh) expires soon and the river is receding and below 18‘, which is action stage.

High pressure crossed north today and will keep things dry and sunny with highs right around 40!

A weak shortwave moves in later today with very little moisture so don’t be surprised if you are near I-80 and you get an isolated rain or snow shower.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

As we wrap up February today, so ​far, we are ending about 1 degree above normal for the average temperatures.

Normally we should end at 31°. For precipitation, we are ending at 5.10″ which is more than double the average precipitation for the month.

We are ending the month with 5.8″ of snow which is well below normal. Snowfall for the season is 25.3″.

We ended below normal for the season and when you look at the past 50 years, only 20 of those years we had below 2 feet of snow for the season.

Yes, we could get more snow in March and April but the meteorological winter season for record purposes starts in December and ends in February.

Meteorological Spring is tomorrow (March 1st).

Tuesday and Wednesday highs are in the 50’s and then back near the 40’s Thursday before warming up again for the end of the week and getting in the 50’s by Friday and into the 60’s for the weekend!

