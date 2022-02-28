GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced sweeping changes in recommending where and when Americans should wear masks.

The CDC said it is shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts and is focusing on what it calls a more holistic view of risk from COVID-19.

The agency said masks are optional if you live in an area of low hospital admission. In areas where COVID-19 admissions are in the medium range, the agency recommends wearing a mask if you have risk factors. The CDC said to wear a mask if you are in an area with high hospitalizations.

“I’ve noticed the number of COVID cases is dropping, so there’s not as much of a threat of being as exposed as before,” said Michael Whittey. “I’d like the CDC to level off a little bit slower instead of rushing into it.”

“I wouldn’t do it, but if you feel comfortable wearing a mask then by all means that’s your choice,” said Rita Heasley.

“Not masking when we have the opportunity to not mask doesn’t mean we have to put down our guard,” said Dr. Maureen Lichtveld, the dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public Health

