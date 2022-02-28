By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A W&J student was expelled for holding up a disrespectful sign during a women’s basketball game targeting a player on the opposing team, college officials said Sunday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, W&J Dean Eva Chatterjee-Sutton said the sign held up in the student section was meant to harass and hurt a Westminster player during the women’s basketball game on Saturday. The student was immediately removed from the game and as of Sunday, was no longer enrolled at the college, Chatterjee-Sutton said.

Out of respect for the Westminster student, Chatterjee-Sutton didn’t comment on what the sign said. However, in a viral Facebook post, mother Vickie Lucente said her daughter Lindsay was targeted with a sign showing the date of her father’s death, and she said it’s the second time W&J students have harassed her.

“So you make a choice to use the worst day in my daughters (sic) life just to get into her head so you can win a basketball game?? It makes me sick,” Lucente wrote on Facebook.

While acknowledging W&J took action against the student holding the sign and the football coach and athletic director apologized to her daughter, Lucente wrote that she wants accountability for the whole group.

“I will say this to all of you…not just to the person holding the sign. You all contributed to breaking Lindsay’s heart all over again. I will pray that you never have to go through the loss that my daughter has suffered. I will pray that you never have to live with the pain she feels on a daily basis. I will pray that through all of this, you all learn a valuable lesson,” she wrote.

Chatterjee-Sutton said the behavior had no place at W&J “and is contrary to our values as an institution.” The college is investigating whether others were involved.

“Members of the W&J community, individually and collectively, have extended messages of apology and support to the Westminster student, to the Westminster Women’s Basketball team, and to Westminster’s college president. We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future,” Chatterjee-Sutton said.