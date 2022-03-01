By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s 911 dispatchers have voted to authorize a strike.
The SEIU sent its strike notice to the county over its failure to negotiate a contract, the Trib reports.
The dispatchers will strike for one day during Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12.
The union is protesting what they say are long shifts, forced overtime, low staffing levels and poor pay.
In an earlier statement, the county said it has met with the union a dozen times. Out of 14 unions representing county employees, the county said only the SEIU and one other haven’t come to terms.