By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An anesthesia nurse is accused of stealing drugs from a hospital in Greensburg.
Todd Hrtyanski worked at Excela Health Westmoreland. His leaders reported his suspicious activity to the Attorney General's Office late last year. Someone saw him get into drug cabinets not assigned to him.
He admitted to investigators that he took the painkillers for his own back pain.
He’s charged with illegal acquisition of controlled substances and failure to properly record dispensing the drugs.