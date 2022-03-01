By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park police are warning its residents about what they’re calling the grandparent scam after a couple was nearly scammed out of $12,000.

Police say the victims, both in their 80s, had received a phone call from a woman claiming to be a Montgomery County public defender on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims told police the woman informed them that their son had gotten into an accident involving a pregnant woman and was taken to jail. Police said the woman on the phone instructed the couple to go to their bank and withdraw $12,700 in order to release their son.

The victims told KDKA off-camera that’s when the woman on the phone told them that she could send a bail bondsman to their home to collect the money.

“When you’re trying to bilk our elderly citizens out of their life savings, that’s despicable and we moved, we mobilized quickly and they made a mistake when they came to Bethel Park,” Bethel Park police chief Timothy O’Connor said.

Luckily, the victims said they decided to call their son’s cellphone. When he answered, they realized it was a scam. O’Connor said the victims then worked with his department where they were able to quickly arrest two men involved.

Police say Wilson Burgos Hernandez of the Dominican Republic was arrested and charged Monday. O’Connor said Burgos Hernandez had shown up at the victims’ home acting as the bail bondsman.

Police also arrested Noel Medrano-Abreu of New Jersey, who police say was parked at a nearby high school from the victim’s home as a getaway vehicle.

Both men are in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges including criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and corrupt organization.

The victims told KDKA the entire scenario appeared to be very realistic and warned others to be vigilant if they get a phone call from someone they don’t know.

Police said they believe there could be others involved that are part of a much bigger criminal organization.

“We’re looking into the possibility they’re part of a larger criminal enterprise. And there have been several of these unfortunately successful schemes that have been run recently around Western Pennsylvania,” O’Connor said.

Police are reminding that a public defender would not call a relative asking for money, nor would a bail bondsman show up at a home to collect money.

“You have to scrutinize everything closely. Be on your guard. And if there’s ever a question, call the police. The police will know,” O’Connor said.