By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adidas has released a new Penguins throwback jersey — and for Pittsburgh hockey fans, it will be a trip down memory lane.
The Team Classics design released by Adidas is a style similar to that which the Penguins wore during the 1967-68 season, the team’s inaugural campaign.
Adidas describes the Team Classics line as “time capsules from the rich heritage of your favorite club.”
It’s unclear whether the new design will be worn by the Penguins on the ice at some point, or just a design for fans to enjoy a throwback to the early days of the franchise’s history.