By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old who hasn’t been seen in days.

Police said Taylor Wilson was last seen on Feb. 26 and is known to frequent the areas of Ross, Fineview and Westwood.

She’s described as 5-foot-7 with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.