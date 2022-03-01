IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenager.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Destiny Kowalczyk, 17, was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 28, police said. She was wearing a gray Harvard sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes, according to the authorities.

She has dark hair and black eyes, police said.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.