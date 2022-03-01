By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Destiny Kowalczyk, 17, was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 28, police said. She was wearing a gray Harvard sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes, according to the authorities.
She has dark hair and black eyes, police said.
SVU detectives seek the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Destiny Kowalczyk,was last seen Downtown on 2/28 wearing a Harvard sweatshirt, with black leggings.She is 5’5”, dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141. More here ➡️ https://t.co/QdmrN6EDtb pic.twitter.com/FH4SjC8FTO
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 1, 2022
Police said anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.