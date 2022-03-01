PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The clouds are back today. Rain showers will arrive this afternoon.

Right Now: We return to above average weather after being just slightly below average yesterday. Highs today should be in the mid-50s with a low rain chance

Alert: None

Aware: Nice warm-up over the weekend with 70s possible for highs to start next week. Big weather systems should be watched for rain chances over the next couple of weeks

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday as I am forecasting a high temperature of 55 degrees.

It will be windy today with wind speeds of 10-20 mph coming in out of the southwest. Morning lows will be near the freezing mark.

Today is the start of meteorological spring. This is the time when it comes to weather data where we officially close the books on winter weather and consider the next three months as the spring season.

This is helpful since the official start of spring sometimes starts on different days and begins in the middle of the month.

When it comes to today’s rain, totals should be near a tenth of an inch today. With another fifth of an inch expected late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front slides through.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday morning before we see a nice spring warm-up with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Saturday is looking dry from start to finish with Sunday’s best rain chance coming in the morning hours.

Just taking a quick look back at February, the month ended up just slightly warmer than average (31.9°/ +0.5°) with rain well above what you would typically see in February (5.1”/+2.48”).

The rain total is the 7th most rain on record for the month of February in Pittsburgh. It is increasingly looking like we are going to see a low snow total year with us sitting at 26.8” for the season so far. This is near 9 inches behind where we would expect to be at this time.

March is expected to be another warm and wet month, so there is a chance we could catch up with our snow.

At this point though flooding and landslides would be my main concern heading into March.

