By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another one of Pittsburgh’s iconic buildings has become lit in the colors of Ukraine’s flag in solidarity with the nation.
Last week, Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces and delegates from the two countries have met to discuss the ongoing situation.
Here in Pittsburgh, the Gulf Tower has been lit in the colors of Ukraine’s flag in a sign of solidarity.
The lighting of the Gulf Tower follows similar signs of solidarity across the city, country, and rest of the world.
In Pittsburgh, the City-County Building, the Koppers Building, and Fifth Avenue Place (Highmark Building) were all lit in the same manner.
