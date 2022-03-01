By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a police shooting in Fayette County.READ MORE: Millions Of Pennsylvania Public School Pension Funds Are Invested In Russia, With No Plan To Divest Yet
Fayette County 911 told KDKA-TV on Tuesday evening that the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville.READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Grandparent Scam Targeting Bethel Park Couple
There were no injuries to any police officers, officials said. No word on what led up to the police shooting or who the victims are.MORE NEWS: Westminster College Athletic Director Says School Fully Supports Basketball Player Targeted By Sign
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story