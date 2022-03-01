IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a police shooting in Fayette County.

Fayette County 911 told KDKA-TV on Tuesday evening that the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville.

There were no injuries to any police officers, officials said. No word on what led up to the police shooting or who the victims are.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story