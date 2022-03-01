By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A women’s hockey “Rivalry Rematch” featuring some of the best players from the United States and Canada is coming to PPG Paints Arena.

The Winter Games matchup between the U.S. and Canada in Beijing averaged over 3.5 million views, more than any NHL game this season, and it was the most-watched hockey game in the country since 2019, the Penguins said.

“The Penguins are honored to support the Canadian and USA women’s hockey all stars returning from Beijing and host the Rivalry Rematch at PPG Paints Arena,” said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse in a press release.

Standouts for the U.S. include Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini. Team Canada will feature Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Brianne Jenner and Natalie Spooner.

The unofficial rematch is set for 4 p.m. on March 12.

“Growing the sport of ice hockey at all levels has been at the foundation of our franchise over the past 15 years. There is no doubt these women athletes have influenced and advanced the sport of hockey for girls, not only in Pittsburgh, but across North America. We are thrilled to host some of the best players in the world in front of our fans,” said Morehouse.

More details will be released later.