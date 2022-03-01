IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the person accused of robbing the Giant Eagle in Squirrel Hill Monday evening.

Pittsburgh police say the grocery store on Murray Avenue was robbed shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A witness told police the suspect walked in and demanded cash from the register multiple times. The alleged robber said he had a gun, but police said he didn’t show it.

After the robbery, police said he ran.

The only description they provided was that he was wearing a yellow hoodie at the time of the robbery.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. There’s been no word on any arrests.