By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the person accused of robbing the Giant Eagle in Squirrel Hill Monday evening.
Pittsburgh police say the grocery store on Murray Avenue was robbed shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A witness told police the suspect walked in and demanded cash from the register multiple times. The alleged robber said he had a gun, but police said he didn't show it.
After the robbery, police said he ran.
The only description they provided was that he was wearing a yellow hoodie at the time of the robbery.
The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. There’s been no word on any arrests.