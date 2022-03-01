By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A steelworker from Washington County will sit with the first lady when President Biden delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday night.READ MORE: Funds Running Out For Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Joseph “JoJo” Burgess, a 20-year member of the United Steelworkers and Clairton Coke Works employee, will be one of eight people to join First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the viewing box.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 17-Year-Old Destiny Kowalczyk
Burgess introduced the president when he visited Mill 19 in Pittsburgh to talk about infrastructure and manufacturing in January. The White House said Burgess is the son of two former steelworkers, and his own son recently became a third-generation steelworker in the Pittsburgh area.
Others sitting in the viewing box include a progressive care unit nurse from Ohio, the CEO of Intel and a full-time student who is also a mother of twins.MORE NEWS: Justices Keep Pennsylvania's Mail-In Voting Law In Place, At Least For Now
“Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech,” the White House said in a press release.