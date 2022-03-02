PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is Ash Wednesday, kicking off the Lenten season.

This year, churches are planning to return to a more normal celebration, instead of the previous years, which were changed by COVID-19.

One place where things aren’t changing, however, is in White Oak, where the “Ash and Dash” is continuing for another year at the Faith Lutheran Church.

Parishioners will be able to receive ashes via drive-through or walk-in in the parking lot on Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. through 9:00 a.m.

Faith Lutheran, along with Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church will be distributing ashes.

Then, after 9:00 a.m, ashes will be made available to anyone at Faith Lutheran — you can stop in or call ahead to meet outside.

For those concerned about COVID-19, small cloth patches with ash crosses will be made available.

As parishioners receive their ashes, Pope Francis is also asking everyone to fast and pray for peace in Ukraine.

A number of other locations in the area will also be making ‘ashes to-go’ available, including:

The Washington Road ‘T’ station

The corner of Forbes Avenue and Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill

Market Square

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon

To learn where a fish fry is available in your area, check out KDKA’s extensive guide here.