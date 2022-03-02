PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a vegetarian recipe to pair with the blackened salmon dish she made last week. It’s the perfect menu for the Lenten season!
Pea Green Salad With Warm Apricot Pistachio Vinaigrette
Servings: 4-6
Click here for Rania’s Blackened Salmon with Pomegranate Salsa recipe!
Ingredients:
1 pound fresh peas, shelled (1 1/4 cups)
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
Salt and pepper
1 small shallot, halved and sliced thin
1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/3 cup shelled pistachios, chopped
8 ounces (8 cups) pea greens
2 heads belgian endive (8 ounces), trimmed, halved lengthwise, and sliced 1/4 inch thick
Directions:
Bring peas and 1/4 cup water to simmer in 10 inch skillet over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until peas are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain peas and set aside. Wipe skillet clean with paper towels.
Whisk vinegar, mustard, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in medium bowl. Add shallot and apricots, cover, and microwave until steaming, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir to submerge shallot, then let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
Heat oil in now-empty skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add pistachios and cook, stirring frequently, until toasted and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Off heat, stir in shallot mixture and let sit until heated through, about 30 seconds.
Gently toss pea greens, endive, and peas with warm vinaigrette in large bowl until evenly coated and wilted slightly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.