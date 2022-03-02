ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) – It was a car not using its turn signal that started a situation that led to three people now being behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint, it was on Tuesday when police noticed a car with dark tinted windows, driven by Kristi Phillips, along with her passenger, John Phillips.

They ran the license plate after the two turned into a Dollar General store.

They discovered both were wanted and have outstanding warrants. The complaint says an officer noticed John Phillips toss a bag of heroin out of his pocket onto the floor of the car. He was taken into custody.

Checking out the passenger side, officers say they noticed around 20 bags of heroin on the floor, along with seven bags marked “Yeezy.”

Police say they also found heroin on Kristi Phillips and she was taken into custody.

The car police say they were driving belonged to Christopher Robinson, a registered sex offender.

The Elizabeth Borough Police Chief spoke exclusively to KDKA. He says they went to the couple’s home and found Robinson there with their two young daughters.

“We got a search warrant and went back to the residence and that is when we found empty heroin stamp bags with residue on a bucket that was within two feet of the 2-year-old who was laying on the floor,” said Elizabeth Borough Police Chief, William Sombo.

Police also found the home to be in deplorable condition and they ended up condemning it.

State police arrested Robinson.

Kristi and John Phillips are also facing numerous charges.