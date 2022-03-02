PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is outraged after seeing video of what appears to be a trusted caregiver assaulting her sister with special needs.

Family Services United in Point Breeze offers 24-hour nursing and residential care to people with intellectual disabilities.

Chemere Estes sent KDKA video of her 42-year-old sister Aneesha sitting on the couch in what appears to be some sort of common area. There is a verbal exchange between Aneesha and what looks like a staff member. Aneesha gestures to hit the staffer on the arm, then the video shows that person slapping her across the face and pulling her head back by her ponytail before telling her to go upstairs.

Chemere said her sister, who has cerebral palsy, claims bad things had been happening to her at the home for months.

“There’s other videos out there that have not surfaced yet that she’s been getting choked. She reported that she was jumped. All that stuff that, it hurts me to even watch, I can’t even get through the videos.,” Chemere said.

KDKA’s Royce Jones made multiple attempts to get answers from Family Services United, but so far, nobody has responded. The video was taken in September but just surfaced last week. Chemere has since brought her sister to live with her.