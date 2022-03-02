By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI agents could be seen leaving the urgent care facility in Green Tree this morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Asking For Help Identifying Graffiti Suspects
It’s not known what exactly they were investigating as an FBI spokesperson tells KDKA they were “conducting law enforcement activity at that location.”READ MORE: Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard
Agents were loading the boxes into trucks, but no other information has been provided.MORE NEWS: Nurses At Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Submit Strike Notice
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details