By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI agents could be seen leaving the urgent care facility in Green Tree this morning.

It’s not known what exactly they were investigating as an FBI spokesperson tells KDKA they were “conducting law enforcement activity at that location.”

Agents were loading the boxes into trucks, but no other information has been provided.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details