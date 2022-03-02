By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after shots rang out at a Hill District on Tuesday night.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Grandview Avenue
Just before 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Webster Avenue after they were alerted to three people attempting to break into a business and commit a robbery.
However, the suspects were met by the owner who fired shots back at the attempted robbers.
They ultimately fled the scene after the owner shot back.READ MORE: Duquesne University Breaks Ground On New Medical College
Police describe the three suspects as wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and having handguns.
No one was injured in the attempted robbery.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Churches Plan For Return To More Normal Ash Wednesday, Lenten Season
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details