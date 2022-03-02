IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery, Hill District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after shots rang out at a Hill District on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Grandview Avenue

Just before 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Webster Avenue after they were alerted to three people attempting to break into a business and commit a robbery.

However, the suspects were met by the owner who fired shots back at the attempted robbers.

They ultimately fled the scene after the owner shot back.

READ MORE: Duquesne University Breaks Ground On New Medical College

Police describe the three suspects as wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and having handguns.

No one was injured in the attempted robbery.

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: Churches Plan For Return To More Normal Ash Wednesday, Lenten Season

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details