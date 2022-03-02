By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parishioners at a church in Mt. Lebanon celebrated the last day before the Lenten feast with pancakes for dinner.
At St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, kids were the cooks for Tuesday night’s meal.
Reverend Noah Evans tells KDKA it’s traditional to have pancakes on Fat Tuesday, because in the past, that’s how people used up all the fat in their stores before the long Lenten fast.
The youth of the parish were hard at work making the pancakes on Tuesday night.
“They use this as a fundraiser for their summer mission trip, preparing the pancakes and mixing the pancakes batter for the incredible feast this year,” Reverend Evans said.
This year, the church welcomed parishioners back to have their feast in person — or take it home.