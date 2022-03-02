By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad is asking for help from the public in identifying four graffiti suspects.READ MORE: FBI Seen Taking Boxes From Highfield Urgent Care In Green Tree
Police were given surveillance video of four suspects in Lawrenceville tagging fences.READ MORE: Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard
They believe they are also responsible for tagging other locations throughout the area with gang graffiti.
Anonymous tips can be left at 412-495-6052.MORE NEWS: Nurses At Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Submit Strike Notice
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details