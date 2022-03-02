By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman held a bake sale on Tuesday with proceeds benefiting a great cause — helping the people of Ukraine.
The bake sale was set up outside of Biddle’s Escape, and sold hundreds of Linzer cookies in about an hour.
She says she knew the people of Pittsburgh would come out in full force.
“I knew that people had that background here, but it was really overwhelming,” Ingrid Lexova said.
All of the money raised will go to Caritas Ukraine, a humanitarian group aimed at helping the citizens of Ukraine.
Lexova says she may hold another bake sale soon, thanks to all of the support she received.