By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of throwing bricks, pieces of concrete and a tear gas canister at officers during the riot in downtown Pittsburgh pleaded guilty.
Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Coyne pleaded guilty before a federal judge to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Prosecutors said during the peaceful protest-turned-riot on May 30, 2020, Coyne threw multiple objects at uniformed Pittsburgh police officers, including a tear gas canister that hit an officer and injured his thumb.
Sentencing is set for July 19. The judge permitted Coyne to remain on bond. He could face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
Peaceful protests following George Floyd’s death turned violent after Pittsburgh officials said they were hijacked. The Public Safety director said a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.