PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Baseball is normally just around the corner, but a labor dispute has caused the first couple of series to be canceled.

This includes the Pirates’ scheduled home opener at the end of the month. The earliest for any game at PNC Park will be April 12, barring any more games getting canceled.

“Just missing the first few series, that’s tens of thousands of dollars,” Rally House manager John Turchovsky said.

The store on Federal Street opened last year and was looking forward to a year free of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re on the brink of a world war here, still fighting through this pandemic, and you have billionaires arguing with millionaires. It’s frustrating,” Turchovsky said.

Just across the Roberto Clemente Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh, Redbeard’s Bar and Grille is facing a similar problem.

“A lot of that early spring rush is from our baseball business, and losing that is certainly going to hurt us. I’m hoping they come to that agreement shortly,” general manager Brent Kightlinger said.

Kightlinger said the restaurant gets about 30% of its business this time of year from baseball fans.

The other challenge his establishment faces is the closure of the Clemente Bridge. He fears patrons not coming if they have to walk further.

“Those opening days are so key to families and taking your kids out, getting out in the sun for the first time, and enjoying Pittsburgh for the first time. And it will seriously affect us,” Kightlinger said.

For tourism, this means a loss of people traveling to the city and a lost chance to market the area. Every game lost is tens of thousands of dollars lost in revenue for businesses that capitalize on the Bucs.

“We don’t want to miss another season of fans in the stands,” SportsPittsburgh executive director Jennifer Hawkins said.