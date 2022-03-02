By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW STANTON (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is in jail, accused of having child pornography and putting a camera in his bathroom in order to record a young girl.
Sean McKenzie, of Perryopolis, is facing 34 child pornography counts. He was arrested Tuesday in Westmoreland County.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dropbox first alerted investigators to the alleged pornographic material. State troopers connected the account to McKenzie, police said.
Investigators also found videos and photos on McKenzie’s iPhone and on a thumb drive, state police said.
In addition, police said they discovered photos taken from a camera placed in McKenzie’s bathroom to record a child in a swimsuit.
McKenzie eventually admitted to having and looking at the pornography, police said.
He is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bond.