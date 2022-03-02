By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — A state police corporal is in jail, accused of having child pornography and putting a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl.

Sean McKenzie, of Perryopolis, is facing a list of child pornography and sexual abuse counts. He was arrested Tuesday in Westmoreland County.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dropbox first alerted investigators to the alleged pornographic material. State troopers connected the account to McKenzie, police said.

Investigators also found videos and photos on McKenzie’s iPhone and on a thumb drive, state police said.

In addition, police said they discovered photos taken from a camera placed in McKenzie’s bathroom to record a child in a swimsuit.

McKenzie eventually admitted to having and looking at the pornography, police said.

He is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bond. He worked out of the New Stanton barracks.

McKenzie joined the state police in 2008 and works out of the New Stanton barracks. He is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.