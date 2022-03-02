IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pitt Police, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public Safety, South Oakland, SWAT, SWAT Situation, The University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – SWAT officers are surrounding a home in South Oakland.

Pittsburgh police asked the public to avoid the area of Oakland Court because a man is barricaded inside.

Police with Pitt also urged people to avoid the area, which is south of the Boulevard of the Allies.

Few details were immediately available, but police said they’ll release more information soon.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.