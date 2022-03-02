By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – SWAT officers are surrounding a home in South Oakland.
Pittsburgh police asked the public to avoid the area of Oakland Court because a man is barricaded inside.
Police are on the 100 block of Oakland Court for a male barricaded inside a home. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/UpDAQszWop
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 2, 2022
Police with Pitt also urged people to avoid the area, which is south of the Boulevard of the Allies.
Pitt E.N.S. Alert: There is a large Police presence in the area of the 100 block of Oakland Court (which is south of the BLVD. of Allies) Please avoid the area.
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) March 2, 2022
Few details were immediately available, but police said they’ll release more information soon.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.