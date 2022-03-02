By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have interviewed a well-known name for their general manager opening.
READ MORE: Governor Tom Wolf Tours Astrobotic, Which Aims To Launch First-Ever Commercial Mission To Moon
The team announced Wednesday that Louis Riddick interviewed for the job this week. Riddick has been a staple of ESPN’s NFL coverage, including spending time in the Monday Night Football booth.
We interviewed Louis Riddick for our General Manager position this week.
Riddick played college football at the University of Pittsburgh before spending time with multiple professional teams over a 10-year playing career. He then transitioned into being a front office member in Washington before spending time in Philadelphia.
Riddick is one of the numerous candidates the Steelers have interviewed for the opening. General manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down after the 2022 NFL draft.