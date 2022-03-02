By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County shot and killed a man on Monday evening after discovering a woman’s dead body inside a home.

Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA-TV on Tuesday evening that the shooting happened on the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville.

The coroner was called to the scene around 5 p.m.

According to police, officers were called to the home for a welfare check when they found a 45-year-old woman deceased in the residence.

While attempting to detain a 33-year-old man inside the home, a struggle ensued and the man fired a gun at officers.

Officers returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

Neighbor Tonya Olser said she was outside with her husband and son-in-law when they heard gunshots. She said her son-in-law looked over, saw the first shot, the man pointed a gun at police, and then they shot him.

“They all had guns at him,” Olser said. “He was at his own house. I don’t know why the cops shot him. I don’t know how many shot him. But I know he was shot. He could have been shot probably two or three times in the chest. It could have been four. Then they rolled him over and kicked the gun out. They handcuffed him. They didn’t do CPR on him.”

Olser said investigators told her that police were looking for a missing woman.

Police are now investigating.

