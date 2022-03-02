By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have been on the scene for hours after a man was shot in a popular Pittsburgh destination.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Temperatures Sticking Around On Wednesday
Just after 3:00 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.READ MORE: 'It Makes Eating More Exciting:' Cooking Quick, Affordable, And Delicious Meals
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspects have been named at this time.MORE NEWS: KDKA Exclusive: Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust, Arrest Of Registered Sex Offender
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details