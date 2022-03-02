IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have been on the scene for hours after a man was shot in a popular Pittsburgh destination.

Just after 3:00 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been named at this time.

