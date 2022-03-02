By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested by SWAT officers after he came out of a burning home in West Deer Township.

SWAT was called to the home on Huntertown Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, though there’s been no word on why.

A man walked out of the smoke-filled house shortly after 3 p.m. and got down on the ground. Officers arrested him and pushed him up against a vehicle, appearing to search him. He was then led to a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

Even after he was taken away, firefighters were still working on the house, climbing up onto the roof.

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the home, flames could be seen from the back of the house and heavy smoke began to pour out.

Multiple fire trucks lined the street while firefighters battled the smoke and flames. By 3:30, firefighters said the fire was out and they were just treating hot spots.

Because of the standoff, Deer Lakes School District is changing some drop-off locations:

Please read the information below regarding bus drop off location changes due to an emergency police situation in the Cedar Ridge Plan. pic.twitter.com/ZfylTHWmJC — Deer Lakes School District (@deerlakessd) March 2, 2022

There’s been no word on what led to the standoff or the fire. The man taken into custody hasn’t been identified.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.