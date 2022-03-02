IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested by SWAT officers after he came out of a burning home in West Deer Township.

SWAT was called to the home on Huntertown Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, though there’s been no word on why.

A man walked out of the smoke-filled house shortly after 3 p.m. and got down on the ground. Officers arrested him and pushed him up against a vehicle, appearing to search him. He was then led to a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Even after he was taken away, firefighters were still working on the house, climbing up onto the roof.

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the home, flames could be seen from the back of the house and heavy smoke began to pour out.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Multiple fire trucks lined the street while firefighters battled the smoke and flames. By 3:30, firefighters said the fire was out and they were just treating hot spots.

Because of the standoff, Deer Lakes School District is changing some drop-off locations:

There’s been no word on what led to the standoff or the fire. The man taken into custody hasn’t been identified.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.