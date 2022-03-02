WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington County steelworker JoJo Burgess said witnessing President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address in person was an experience of a lifetime.

Burgess is a 20-year member of the United Steelworkers and works at the Clairton Coke Works plant training new hires. He says he could relate to so many of the issues brought up during the president’s State of the Union address and says being part of it all was an honor.

Not many people can say they’ve had a personal shoutout from an American president.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: “He called you out in the middle of his speech. Did you expect that?”



Burgess: “No, not at all but it was shocking.”

Let alone, join First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the viewing box during the State of the Union address, or receive a happy birthday cupcake upon arriving at the White House before the speech. However, Burgess can. He says it was an experience and speech he will never forget.

Burgess says so many of the topics the president brought up hit him hard.

“The infrastructure is very personal to me, being a steelworker and manufacturing as long as I’ve been, to know that this president is invested in American workers is awesome to me,” said Burgess.

As far as the president’s comments on the pandemic, Burgess says he says he believes the U.S. is on the right track.

“If we keep taking precautions to protect ourselves and our neighbors, we can get ahold of this,” said Burgess.

On the topic of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, he says he feels for what’s going on overseas.

“The Ukrainian people are fighting so hard for what is theirs,” said Burgess.

Burgess even got the chance to meet the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

“She was very gracious with all the support she had with the people there with her,” he said.

As for Biden’s remarks on inflation and the rise in gas prices, Burgess believes the economy could bounce back pretty quickly if the wealthy shared their profits.

“If they would pay their fair share like he said and would level the playing field for everyone, I think it would send it skyrocketing,” he said.

Burgess says he’s returned to Washington County a proud man, and gave a shoutout of his own, saying he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his family, friends and coworkers.

Burgess introduced the president when he visited Mill 19 in Hazelwood in January, ironically on the day of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse, to talk about infrastructure and the manufacturing industry.