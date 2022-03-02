WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man barricaded himself inside a burning home he set ablaze himself while throwing fireworks at officers, police said.

Police were called to the home on Huntertown Road around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. While they were on their way, the man allegedly told police he would fight with them and burn down his house, the West Deer chief said.

When police got to the home, the chief said the man opened his window, lit a Roman candle and shot six rounds of fireworks at officers, hitting a police car, the chief said. At one point, police said he threw a propane tank out the window.

The chief said the man was also setting small fires in his house, and the North Hills Special Response Team was called to negotiate. At one point, the chief said he shot a flare out of the window, hitting an SRT member in the leg.

The man walked out of the smoke-filled house shortly after 3 p.m. and got down on the ground. Officers arrested him and pushed him up against a vehicle, appearing to search him. He was then led to a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

Even after he was taken away, firefighters were still working on the house, climbing up onto the roof.

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the home, flames could be seen from the back of the house and heavy smoke began to pour out. Multiple fire trucks lined the street while firefighters battled the smoke and flames. By 3:30, firefighters said the fire was out and they were just treating hot spots.

Because of the standoff, Deer Lakes School District is changing some drop-off locations:

Please read the information below regarding bus drop off location changes due to an emergency police situation in the Cedar Ridge Plan. pic.twitter.com/ZfylTHWmJC — Deer Lakes School District (@deerlakessd) March 2, 2022

There’s been no word on what led to the standoff or the fire. The man taken into custody is facing charges but hasn’t been identified.

