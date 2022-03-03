By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – The Ambridge Water Authority has lifted its boil water advisory.
One week ago, Ambridge residents were placed under the advisory when there was a break inside the treatment plant and crews were unable to stop water from flowing back into it.
The break knocked out service for 8,000 customers.
A pump failure also caused dirty water to cycle through the system, leading to safety concerns.