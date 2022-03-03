IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – The Ambridge Water Authority has lifted its boil water advisory.

One week ago, Ambridge residents were placed under the advisory when there was a break inside the treatment plant and crews were unable to stop water from flowing back into it.

The break knocked out service for 8,000 customers.

A pump failure also caused dirty water to cycle through the system, leading to safety concerns.