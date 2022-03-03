By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a warning to car dealerships after an increase in complaints of bad practices.

Shapiro said he issued an advisory to Pennsylvania dealerships warning of unfair and deceptive practices that violate the state’s Consumer Protection Law.

“We’ve seen a large increase in demand for new and used cars here in Pennsylvania, and while the vast majority of dealerships are following the rules, there has also been an increase in complaints from consumers noticing bad practices,” said Shapiro in a news release.

Last month, Shapiro announced he was taking legal action against two dealerships: Cars R Us Erie and Martino Motors in Penn Hills.

According to Shapiro, Martino Motors sold vehicles that are not “roadworthy.” He claimed one customer’s brakes failed with her children in the car two weeks after she bought it. Another customer found parts of the car rusted out, covered in duct tape and painted to appear normal. The dealership denies any wrongdoing.

Consumers who want to file a complaint about a dealership with the Office of Attorney General can click here or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.