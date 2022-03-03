By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A local man was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing another man nearly two years ago.
The penalty phase at Joshua Diedgio's trial will begin on Thursday morning.
He is facing the death penalty.
According to police, he shot and killed Latrell Parker in Beaver Falls.
Meanwhile, his accomplice, Patrick Haynes, already pled guilty and was sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery and third-degree murder.