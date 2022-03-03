PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is the day to go and get the car washed!

Right Now: Active weather is moving out, sunny for this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Alert: None

Aware: The GFS is jumping on Monday to Tuesday rain with parts of the area potentially seeing more than 2” of rain. EURO hasn’t arrived to the party yet showing rain totals still around 0.75”.

By the time most are heading out the door today roads will be dry after we saw 0.08” of precipitation in the overnight hours. Some places just east of the city (snowbelt, Laurels, & Ridges) saw decent snow overnight but nothing that will be sticking around long enough to see the light of the day.

We have already hit our high-temperature today. Afternoon temperatures will get back to the upper 30s. Friday morning’s temperatures will drop to the teens and this stretch of weather starting now and going through tomorrow morning will be the coldest stretch by far of the next week.

Friday and Saturday are looking dry and rain on Sunday isn’t expected to arrive now until the afternoon hours. Again if you want a couple of days with a nice clean car now is the time to get the vehicle washed.

Friday highs will also be near 40 degrees. Saturday morning will also be a chilly start with temperatures in the mid-20s to start the day. Saturday highs though soar to the mid-60s.

The warmer air really settles in on Sunday with highs near 70. Morning Sunday lows will be in the low 50s. With Sunday morning being dry, this should be perfect weather for area golfers.

Rain moves in after 2 p.m. on Sunday with rainy conditions still expected both Monday and Tuesday. Big rain totals through the day Monday may lead to some minor flooding issues along with a heightened landslide risk.

