By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family lost their home and four pets in an intense overnight fire in the Bradenville section of Derry Township.
The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. on High Street, Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers said.
The home is a total loss and crews were working to demolish what was left of the structure.
There were no injuries; however, the Bradenville VFD said four of the family’s pets died.
The VFD has organized a donation drive for the family at their station on School Street Thursday evening. They are looking for clothing, hygiene items and toys at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.