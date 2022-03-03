By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night head-on crash overnight in North Versailles.
The crash occurred along Fifth Avenue near Congress Street just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a van and an SUV collided and three victims were taken to nearby hospitals.
The 59-year-old man who was driving the SUV died at the hospital.
The other two victims from the other vehicle are listed in stable condition.
