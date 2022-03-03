By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Fayette County priest accused of sexually abusing an altar boy for years was sentenced to prison.
Andrew Kawecki was ordered to spend 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison after prosecutors said he assaulted an 11-year-old altar boy in 2004 until he was 14.
The victim came forward and told investigators Kawecki abused him in the backroom of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance where the priest prepared for mass. Kawecki was charged in 2020.
Kawecki was identified in the state's grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse in 2018 but wasn't named. He served 15 different parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg from 1980 to 2019.
After he’s released from prison, Kawecki will be required to register as a sex offender.