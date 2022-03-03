By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has announced that groundbreaking will soon take place on the Flagstaff Hill restoration project in Schenley Park.

The landmark across from Phipps Conservatory overlooks Oakland and the city’s skyline get thousands of visitors each year.

“Pittsburgh’s ever-changing landscape faces many challenges,” Brandon Riley, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Capital Projects Manager said. “This project will not only address cosmetic issues that impact the park but will also improve the overall ecology through the installation of green materials.”

First, the historic stone steps will be restored as well as reconstructing the main path that connects the east and west entrances.

There will also be new entry gardens to frame the east and west park using sustainable, native plant palettes.

New park benches will be installed along the pathways.

“Space for outdoor recreation, like Schenley Park, are so important for our health and wellness and community,” said Pa. Senator Jay Costa.

In the future, the project will include a reinterpretation of the azalea garden and a new “woodland garden.”

“As Pittsburghers, we are very familiar with Flagstaff Hill,” Jim Delaney, a benefactor of the Flagstaff Hill restoration project explained. “Many people do not know that it was once tiered with stunning azalea gardens.”