By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) – A landslide forced a road in White Oak to close.
Part of Lincoln Way closed overnight and will stay closed until further notice "in the interest of public safety," PennDOT said Thursday afternoon.
Traffic will be detoured via Stewartsville Hollow Road, Colonial Manor Road and Route 30.
Photos from the scene appear to show that the landslide brought down a few trees that have since been cleared.