By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is now accepting applications for the fourth year of the City Cuts Senior Lawn-Cutting Program.
In 2018, the city launched the program thanks in part to legislation from Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and since it has helped more than 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities make sure their lawns are freshly cut.
Businesses interested in being part of the program can apply on the city’s OpenGov site at this link.
Applications should include a project plan, experience, and statement of interest.
Sign-up information for residents 62 and older, as well as those with a disability, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Full details on the City Cuts program can be found at this link.